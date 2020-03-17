Ask Amy: Readers wonder how to meet, repel

You may be misinterpreting the motives of the women at your complex.

Just because they come on to you and invite you to spend the night, it doesn't necessarily mean that they are looking for a serious relationship. You will learn this as you go.

If this sort of arrangement isn't to your liking (and it obviously isn't), you should respond with a version of, "Dottie, you're a dear and the casserole was wonderful, but I'm only looking for tennis partners."

-- February 2010

Dear Amy: I am 60 years old and have been single for 20 years. My best friend tells me I'm "man crazy" because I keep trying to connect emotionally with men at church, my favorite venue for meeting nice men.

My friend says that I fall in love with every man who talks to me. She told me recently that she thinks men generally avoid me because I'm too aggressive. I just like to talk to them and get to know them.

Yes, there are times when I have been infatuated with men. But when I let a man know, he pretty much runs for the hills.

I think I have a lot to offer a man, but, evidently, I drive them away. I don't know how to proceed. Should I keep trying or mind my own business at church?