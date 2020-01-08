Ask Amy: Prospective dad should try being 'big'

Dear Amy: I'm a man in my 30s. Ever since I was a young-adult, I've wanted to have a family of my own.

I grew up an only child. When I got older, I decided that whether I got married or not I would adopt a child.

The only problem with this plan was that I was young and was still getting my career going.

I'm now in my mid-30s. My ex-girlfriend and I had talked about possibly adopting a child, but unfortunately that relationship broke up.

However, I still want to adopt. The only problem is, I don't know if I should try to adopt now -- or wait.

I have a job, but that job only pays me when I am needed (which is rare). I have my own home and own my own vehicle, etc.

I don't know how to bring this up to my family. I wonder what their reactions will be. I'm sort of afraid to say anything to them about it.

My dad was adopted, and I saw the problems he faced, and I just don't know what to do.

-- Prospective Dad