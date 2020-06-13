Ask Amy: Politics prompt unfriending sister

Last week she wrote to ask me to stop sharing any dating-related emails. She said that when her husband reads those messages, he misunderstands that they are to me and not to her, and he freaks out. (Jane is in her 70s and her husband is in his 80s.)

I feel devastated to know that her husband has been reading our emails for 20 years and I did not know it.

I am reminded of an old saying: “The saddest thing about betrayal is that it never comes from your enemies.”

How can I get over this?

— Devastated

Dear Devastated: You don’t know that “Jane’s” husband reads all of her emails — and has for 20 years.

Her husband could have cognitive (or other) problems that have brought this on recently. The fact is, as intimate as your friendship with Jane is, you don’t seem to know much about her situation.

The way to get over this is to try to understand it. You should tell Jane that you are surprised and concerned that her husband reads her email and ask if she could give you a call so you two could talk about it.