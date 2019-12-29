Ask Amy: Plenty of places to do good

Dear Readers: Many of us are now in the recovery mode of the holiday season -- after gorging on gingerbread and eggnog and letting the glitter of the season release us from December's gloom. In the spirit of the season, I present my annual roundup of charitable organizations readers should consider supporting.

Your donation may go farther at a small local nonprofit than at a large charity. All contributions count. So do non-monetary acts of kindness, such as shoveling a neighbor's walk, fostering or adopting an animal, bringing a casserole to a grieving person or simply abiding with someone in need.

This is a subjective list, based on my own interests. Your own giving should reflect your interests and values. Most (but not all) of the organizations listed below have a top (four-star) rating on Charitynavigator.org, which is an excellent source for researching a nonprofit.

Charities Helping Children: The mission and the work of Cradles to Crayons (cradlestocrayons.org) is simple: to provide the physical necessities of childhood. From clothing, to equipment and supplies, this organization takes in donations, offers community volunteer experiences and distributes goods from their network of warehouses.