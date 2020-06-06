Ask Amy: Pity parties don't play online

How can I let her know how utterly inappropriate these posts are?

Grieved-Out

Dear Grieved Out: Facebook’s algorithm kicks into gear each day to remind users of items they originally posted about years ago. If her family members entered the hospital, had a birthday, or passed away and she posted about it then (she obviously did), Facebook will remind her of these events now. She is being regularly triggered, and then she is choosing to share.

I happen to agree with you regarding what feel like beseeching entreaties for virtual hugs on social media.

But – guess what? – other people don’t feel that way. And the true beauty of the freedom of expression that social media platforms offer is this: people can say whatever they want. That includes you.

You seem to want to inspire this person to change her behavior, through some magical statement you might compose. But – if you did that, and she wasn’t too wounded to respond, she might well say (to you): “If you don’t like what I post, then don’t ‘follow’ me!”

If you do choose to admonish her, do so via private message. Be aware, however, that she could then choose to post your statement, inspiring another round of “hugs.”