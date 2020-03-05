Ask Amy: Partner's texting bothers dad

-- Just Wondering

Dear Wondering: Your girlfriend is a "devoted life partner." Devoted life partners get to have friends outside of the partnership. These friendships should not be conducted in secret and should be acknowledged openly -- and occasionally shared -- with the family.

The friendship with this co-worker predates your relationship. As you two continue the process of braiding your lives together, you should meet one another's friends and learn the backstory of these various friendships. Platonic friendships outside of the primary relationship are not "inappropriate" or "unnecessary." In fact, these friendships can demonstrate (as well as expand) a person's capacity for other relationships.

Yes, texting and posting on social media during "together time" is distracting and rude to one's partner. Perhaps as a couple (and family group), you can all agree on parameters regarding phone use.

You need to differentiate between human instincts (when you just know in your bones that something is amiss), and the toxic trust issues perpetuated in your marriage and triggered by this work friendship. Discuss this tactfully with your partner, encourage her to be open and transparent about her friendships, and show an interest in meeting all of her friends.