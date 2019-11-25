Ask Amy: Parents at impasse about family size

Dear Amy: My husband and I have two children -- a girl and boy. They are 3 and 4 years old.

I would like to have a third child, but my husband does not want to. He has a demanding job and so has limited time for hobbies, spending time with our children and seeing his friends. The two of us don't get enough time together, kids are expensive, money is tight and having another will further delay our freedom and ability to travel.

He is a wonderful father and a hard worker, so I completely understand his concerns.

I have always wanted to have a bigger family. I feel incomplete with two children. Sure, the early years are busy, but kids grow up. He sees this current phase of our lives as restricting, whereas I see it as a busy season in life that will pass. I would be incredibly sad to stop growing our family now.

The last time we talked, he said he could maybe see us having another child in a couple of years. We're in our mid-30s, so we don't really have a lot of time to wait. I don't want to have a baby past 35.

We're at a standstill, and I'm not sure how we go about figuring this out.