Ask Amy: Older father tired of assumptions

He will be moving in with me soon. He really wants to get married. He's not really pressuring me, but I do know that marriage is NOT what I want at my age.

I want us to live together for a few months to make sure this is good for both of us.

I'm thinking more along the lines of a commitment service, but I don't know much about it or who to contact.

What are your thoughts and feelings on my thoughts and feelings?

-- Wondering Widow

Dear Wondering: My thoughts and feelings are mainly celebratory. Karma, indeed!

I will also offer my casual, non-scientific observation that older men tend to embrace remarriage, while older women don't seem to be quite so keen.

You and your guy should explore all of the legal ramifications of being together, both with and without marriage. You should see your attorney regarding practical matters like insurance, household finances and estate planning.

A commitment ceremony might be a fun and appropriate way to celebrate your togetherness. There is no one way to do this -- but basically it is like a wedding ceremony without the legal attachment.