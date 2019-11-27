Ask Amy: Not-quite-love doesn't quite work

Dear Amy: I have been dating a man for two years. We are both in our early 40s, and between us we have four kids. His are teens, mine are younger.

Our kids have met and like each other, and we've been included in each other's extended family events. We spend a lot of quality time together. We want a future together. He is an amazing partner. He is funny, attentive, loving and mature. He is everything I hoped for when I decided I was ready to start dating after my marriage fell apart.

A year into our relationship, I told him I loved him. For me this felt like a conservative amount of time. I wanted to be sure how I felt.

He apologized and said he couldn't reciprocate the feeling yet, but he felt that maybe that was just because of his own issues and the turmoil from when his marriage ended. I said I understood (which I do). I told him I could wait, and that I would rather hear the words later, as long as they were sincere.

It is now a year later, and he still isn't able to say he loves me. I've stopped saying it to him because it hurts not to have it reciprocated.

I feel sometimes like he is with me because I'm a good "option," and I am beginning to wonder if he will ever love me.