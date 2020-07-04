Ask Amy: Nosy neighbor might get a moon shot

Now my son and his girlfriend say that they will not come, because we don't allow dogs at the cottage. This dog is noisy, sheds and leaves messes everywhere. Thus, we are sticking to our set rules. However, I love my son and am so stressed that they care more about the dog than our father/son relationship.

We are only at the cottage four months during the summer, and live in Florida the rest of the year. We sure would like to see my son more often.

What do you suggest?

Confused Father

Dear Confused: I doubt your son cares more about the dog than you, but I think it’s a safe bet that he is more invested in his girlfriend’s happiness than yours.

You and your son both seem to have laid down non-negotiables. Of course, your son could visit you solo, but he doesn’t sound willing to do that. You can offer to let them visit with the dog one time to see if you are able to tolerate having it there. Otherwise, you will need to accept that for many people, girlfriends and dogs are full-on family members, despite the challenges they present to actual family members.

Dear Amy: You missed an important point to “Bi-Curious” in your response about bisexuality. Sexual orientation doesn’t end with marriage.