Ask Amy: New mother of unsolicited advice

Except, it isn't solved.

One way to head off unsolicited advice is not to share personal details with people who are likely to offer it. For instance, your child is teething. Unless your co-workers or mother-in-law personally witness a teething crisis, they will only know that you have been up half the night with a fussy baby if you tell them. So given this behavior and the way it affects you, maybe you should be more circumspect.

You could also communicate -- respectfully and candidly -- about her behavior: "I realize that you are trying to be helpful, but we're receiving a lot of conflicting advice. Please understand that we are proud of how we are figuring things out. We'll definitely ask you if we need help, but otherwise I hope you'll just enjoy your grandchild and not worry too much about choices we are making."

Be equally honest with your best friend: "I know you have more experience here, but all of the unsolicited advice is driving me crazy. I'll definitely ask you if I believe I need help."