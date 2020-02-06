Ask Amy: Neighbor fears man being defrauded

-- Worried Neighbor

Dear Worried: Financial exploitation is a growing problem for elder Americans. According to the National Adult Protective Services Association (napsa-now.org), 1 in 9 elders are victims of financial abuse. Because of the emotional factors involved, this crime is extremely underreported. Yes, intervene.

Please, attempt to communicate about this further. His niece could be taking advantage of him. A total stranger could also be taking advantage of him. Has he been able to verify that the person asking for (and receiving) this money is actually his niece?

You might be able to help him verify the identity of the person receiving the money. If this is his niece, a red flag would be if she insists that he keep these transactions a secret from her other family members. Encourage him to talk with his brother about this situation. If the niece does have a drug problem, money from Fred could make matters worse for her.

Don't approach him as if he has made a mistake. Tell him that just like he wants to help her, you want to help him. Don't press too hard. He will likely feel embarrassed, and this may lead to more isolation.

If you become more alarmed and believe that he is being defrauded, disconnect the app.