Ask Amy: Mom wants to celebrate her son

I also interpret it as potentially meaning: "I'm doing this whether you like it or not, so you should accept it and excuse it."

Am I being too sensitive about this? Were I to respond or write a coach, professor, employer, etc., when I was younger, I would have phrased it, "I hope you can understand and forgive my absence."

Is it a generational thing where the student is being respectful, but due to my own interpretations I am taking it disrespectfully?

-- I Don't Understand

Dear I Don't: What these students are doing is to assume and express the privilege of people who don't believe they have to ask permission but need only to thank you for understanding that they are following a certain course of action.

They are telling you what they are doing. They are giving you notice of their scheduling conflict, and you are to accept without question that they have other plans.