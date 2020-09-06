Ask Amy: Mom’s addiction and abuse roils household

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Amy: My mom drinks. When my brothers and I were young (we are all in our 20s now), her drinking wasn’t too bad. It got much worse after her mother died 15 years ago, and steadily worse with COVID-19. She is also a heavy cigarette smoker.

When she is drunk, she becomes very verbally abusive, and sometimes physically abusive.

She tells me that I am a worthless person, stupid, and that no one will ever love me. I tell her that this hurts me — and she laughs.

I try to walk away, but she will corner me. She goes after my brother and dad as well (our younger brother lives in another state).

My dad does nothing about this, which is understandable. My older brother lives with them full time. He just laughs it off and does not confront the problem.

I don’t know what to do. I moved back home a few months ago to help out.

I am at my wits end. She is making me dislike her, and now I am also afraid of her. I don’t want to feel this way about her. She is my mom. I want to help her.

— Scared of Mom