Ask Amy: Man hopes Tinder will ignite a spark

Dear Inexperienced: First, let’s add COVID to the list of things a person should be tested for when choosing to meet and date a new person. I won’t lecture you about your choice, but, well, it’s a roll of the dice.

Your dating experience is extremely common, and the answer is for you to glean whatever lessons you can, and then move on with a determination to apply those lessons the next time you match with someone. One thing you’ve learned is how it feels to be really interested in someone. That is a plus!

It is possible that you did everything right and your date was being completely honest with you regarding his choice to part. It is also possible that he continued to match with other people while you two were seeing each other and he simply met a new person that he preferred over you. This is tough to take, but human attraction defies logic, which is what makes it seem so magical.

Your friend has made his choice and he has been kind about conveying it to you.