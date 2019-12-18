Ask Amy: Lovelorn husband deals with mess

-- Love Story

Dear Love Story: This is not a mess that will be easily "tidied." Your wife and children will likely be bewildered, and you'll be spreading a lot of hurt around. NONE of this is their fault. Your choice to leave your family, and to sell the family home and relocate them to another one -- all of this -- is on you.

You must tell the truth. I mean, come on -- don't you think your family will figure this out when you and your ex quickly head off into the sunset?

You should make this disclosure with the help of a couples' counselor, who will assist the two of you to communicate about this in order to break up as well, and as peacefully, as you can.

My advice is for you to take full responsibility for your own choices, treat the mother of your children with respect and kindness, do everything possible to stay close to your children, and shelter all of them from your current joy and excitement about leaving.

Telling your wife of over two decades that you have (basically) never loved her should be off the table.

