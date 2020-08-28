Ask Amy: Long distance gets longer during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Amy: My guy and I live in different countries. We have only seen each other one time since COVID hit, and I just feel like we are falling apart.

We used to see each other one or two times a month. It has been four months since we’ve gotten together, and we really don’t know when we will again.

We talk three times a day, and text a bit during the week, but then weekends come, and he goes quiet all day and we talk maybe one time the entire weekend.

I get this gut feeling that he is pulling away. He won’t reply to texts for hours (and sometimes he never replies, unless I ask).

Our phone calls are sometimes limited to a minute or two to touch base.

He won’t comment on my Facebook posts. He used to leave cute little comments, but that has stopped.

Should I continue to try, or just give up?

We used to be such a strong couple. I was sure we would end up together but now I just feel like he doesn’t really care.

We have been together for five years, now. I have tried not to ask for much and not to text too much. I want to respect his space when he gets quiet, but I’m not sure what he needs anymore.