Ask Amy: Loan to family member goes bad

I am not sure how to respond to their email, other than to say, "I'm sorry about your current situation, but when can you pay us back?"

I have already explained in detail to the in-law that we moved and we also had car troubles and issues with our new house and that we needed the money.

What should we do?

-- Owed

Dear Owed: Unfortunately, I think you should prepare yourself for the fact that you are unlikely to be repaid. You seem to have discussed financing terms with your in-law, but the terms are vague, and you don't mention having any signed agreement on paper.

Also - asking, "When can you pay us back" invites the answer, "Never." You should convey, "We expect you to begin repaying this loan on (specify a date). Your monthly payment should be (specify an amount). If you don't make payments, we have no other choice but to contact a lawyer."

Please -- this is an expensive lesson, but in the future -- never loan money that you cannot afford to lose.