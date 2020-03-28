Ask Amy: Lending friend not getting paid

Not to put too fine a point on it, but bailing out your friend has resulted in financial hardship for you, and has also enabled him to persist in believing the fiction that he runs a successful business. As you point out, he is not running a successful business. So -- except for delaying the inevitable -- how have you actually helped him?

Now you have fewer assets to put toward doing good works, taking care of family members, helping those in dire need, contributing to charity (and, of course, your own church community). Imagine how many hungry mouths your thousands could feed, how many schoolbooks it could buy, how many church missions it could fund ...?

Instead, your kindness and generosity has resulted in lost assets, enabling your friend's mistakes, and, likely, a lost friendship. This is not your fault (it is his); your own choice, however, is your responsibility.

Perhaps you should have chosen to follow a Shakespearean (instead of a biblical) mandate: "Neither a borrower nor a lender be ... For loan oft loses both itself and friend."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Your lawyer or the courts might be able to tease out more payments and/or a stake in your friend's company.