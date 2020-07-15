Ask Amy: Inheritance raises stakes in family

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Amy: My dear brother died four years ago, leaving his daughter "Patsy" as his sole heir. My brother was long-divorced and lived a couple of hours away from my sister and me; though we remained close to him, we didn’t know Patsy well, whose mother didn't think much of us. Nonetheless, I sent her birthday cards, graduation and wedding gifts, etc. (though I never received a thank you).

I recently turned 70, and though in good health, have begun to consider the inevitable. I have no children, nor does my sister. I have tried to engage Patsy on Facebook, where she is a prolific presence. I know an awful lot about her job, her kids and her politics! As the nation's political life has gotten super-intense, I have tried to counter some of her most extreme claims. I research my facts, use calm and respectful language, am quick to admit a mistake and avoid escalation.

The responses I get are reactive, emotional, insulting and IN ALL CAPS! Her fiance is patronizing, dismissive and foul-mouthed. I will no longer follow them on social media.

Here's the dilemma: my husband and I have a substantial estate. We worked for every penny of it. Right now, Patsy is set to inherit a big chunk of it, and I know she could use it. If I cut her out, the money goes to charities and my husband's many nieces and nephews, all of whom are very nice to me.