Ask Amy: In grief, you learn who friends are

Yes, this will change your cousins’ opinion of their mother, but, quite possibly, in a positive way. Knowing the truth should deepen their compassion for her. It may also answer some lingering questions they have had.

You cannot predict how your cousins will react. You should move forward with the understanding that you do not have the right to hold onto a secret that affects them, possibly in profound ways. You need only ask yourself how you would feel if other family members knew something so large and important about your mother’s life, and failed to tell you.

Dear Amy: My husband of 29 years recently died after a long illness.

“Marlene” has been my friend for almost 40 years. I called her to tell her about my husband’s death, and she offered me no words of sympathy. After that call — and to this day — she has not called, texted, emailed, or sent a condolence card.

I have been blessed with a group of friends who are kind and have been very supportive during my bereavement. Marlene is the only one who has not.

I feel like telling her off in an email, but I really have no interest in continuing a friendship with her.

Should I just let it go? — Grieving