Ask Amy: Gym trying to charge for daughter's aide

Dear Furious: I don't think you need an attorney -- yet. When the gym reopens, you should go in, work your way past the younger employees, and educate the manager about your daughter's rights. Yes, call the regional manager again, discussing the gym's responsibilities to accommodate her and her aide.

You can contact the Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund (dredf.org) to research this issue. An email address and phone number are listed on the website.

I am aware that charging an extra fee for aides has been an issue with some gyms (shame on them). At least one national fitness chain has been pressured by a lawsuit in New York State to drop this "guest" fee, and I assume other national chains have already (or will) follow suit.

Dear Amy: My husband passed away suddenly and unexpectedly last year.

This was a second marriage for both of us, so we both had kids from our previous marriages.

Our wills were done about 18 months prior to my husband's death.

At the recommendation of the attorney, the wills were set up so that if I died first, he got everything, and if he died first, everything was mine. If we died at the same time, our estate would be split between all of our children.