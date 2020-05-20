Ask Amy: Grandparents risk health for visit

The reception for family and friends is now scheduled for June of next year.

Our families would like to know when to send wedding gifts to the couple. This seems like more than an etiquette question in these strange times. Sending them now would honor the event, let them know we are thinking of them and celebrate their union with more immediacy. If we wait until their reception next year, perhaps the thought of receiving gifts might be more celebratory for the couple.

These two folks don't NEED anything, but we love them and want to show our support the best way we can.

-- Devoted Aunt

Dear Devoted: When it comes to wedding etiquette, the pandemic seems to have opened up an entirely new set of challenges.

There is no one way to respond to a postponed wedding, but the best way is always to anchor to sincerity and kindness.

I suggest you send your gift (along with a warmly written letter) to coincide with their wedding ceremony. You might also want to donate masks or other PPE in their honor to a nearby hospital or nursing home.