Ask Amy: Give the gift of literacy this year

Here's what to do: On Christmas morning or New Year's Day (or whatever holiday you celebrate), make sure that each child in your household wakes up to a wrapped book at the foot of their bed. The gift could be a new book or an old favorite from your own childhood.

After the child unwraps the book, the most important aspect of this gift is unveiled, when the parent sits and shares it with the child. The sad fact is that more than a third of families in the United States do not regularly share books with their young children. Starting a celebratory morning by reading together will forge an unforgettable intimacy for both the child and the parent.

This year I am partnering with Children's Reading Connection, a national early literacy initiative founded in my hometown of Ithaca, N.Y. The organization's advocacy focuses on the importance of helping families to share books with babies and children. Even babies too young to talk tune in, in a deep and abiding way, when they are held and read to.

