Ask Amy: 'Ghoster' friends are now zombies

This invitation has you feeling stressed and bewildered. You don't sound grateful to hear from them, or eager to wordlessly re-enter their lives. However, unlike the period where you were being ignored by them, you now have a little bit of power.

You can ghost them, by not acknowledging any contact from them.

You can politely refuse their invitation: "Thank you for inviting me, but I have other plans."

Or you can respond: "Hi, George and Martha. After a very long period of no contact from either one of you, I've now received an invitation to spend time with you. This is confusing. Has something changed?"

They might respond with a sensitive explanation of what triggered their ghosting. You will then have the opportunity to acknowledge and (perhaps) forgive. Most likely, they will revert to their previous technique of being silent in order to avoid the awkwardness of explaining themselves.

You should figure out exactly what you really want to do, and then do it.

Dear Amy: My boyfriend and I have been together for just over six blissful months. We have talked about marriage, kids, and an entire future together. We are pretty young (both 22) and live in an expensive town, so he lives with his mom, and I live with roommates.