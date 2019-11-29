Ask Amy: Friendship breakup continues to wound

Dear Amy: I have been struggling to comprehend the breakup of a friendship. A friend of over 20 years wiped me out of her life. I think the reason why is because -- years after her husband left her, she didn't seem to be moving on. I offered my unsolicited advice, which was to stop being the victim and to look outside of herself.

My guess is that she felt I was judging her when, in fact, I was sincerely trying to help her. It seemed we made up after that, but then when I needed her, she didn't show up for me.

I think she'd made up her mind that the friendship wasn't good for her. I didn't react well to that and she shut me out of all social media and would not respond to me. I was hurt and confused because I thought that good friends could work through anything.

I wish she would have given me the benefit of the doubt -- sometimes we do or say stupid things -- but her treatment seemed overly harsh, which makes me think there were other issues that I wasn't aware of. (Maybe jealousy?) I'd love to have closure and embrace the lesson here, but reaching out again is out of the question. Can you provide some insight?

-- Perplexed