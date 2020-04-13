Ask Amy: Friend overstays guesthouse visit

Now -- when she is quite literally trapped in this space (because of the pandemic) -- you seem to be worried about and resenting her presence.

You should make a determination not to give in to that feeling. Your resentment will fuel more resentment and anxiety, and nobody needs that right now. Is she responsibly looking after your property during this time? Is she providing a human presence over your otherwise empty property, available to check on things and call for local help if your place is broken into or if the plumbing fails? If so, that has some value. You might consider yourself lucky that she is there, while you are stuck 2,000 miles away.

In this moment, pat yourself on the back for your generosity, and focus on the positive.

Realistically, in order for her to emerge from the pandemic, continue her training, and build some financial security -- it could take up to a year.

Understand also that if you accept rent money from your friend, she legally becomes your tenant and getting her to leave might involve an eviction proceeding.