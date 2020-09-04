Ask Amy: Fellow hiker needs firm and friendly treatment

Dear Devastated: Your husband’s comment was failed and thoughtless, but unless there are other things going on, being devastated by it seems out of proportion.

Let’s recap: The line, “What kind of wife do you have? A luck one” is one of those unfunny passively insulting comments that pop up in bad sitcoms. You seem to interpret this as high praise, but I’d emphasize that the “lucky wife” is actually a reference to how awesome the husband is.

You made a “bid” to your husband. I assume that you wanted him to look you in the eyes and say, “I’M the lucky one,” or extend a proportional and loving bid to you.

He didn’t do that. He messed up. He didn’t read the room.

Maybe he misses all the bids. But the way to respond is to talk about it. If you often feel overall devalued by large or small things he does (or doesn’t do), you two should make a good faith effort to reset your relationship.

Twenty years is a long time. Your question is proof of how many opportunities we all have to respond with kindness, good humor, and love. It is actually so easy to make another person feel good. I hope you will point this out to your husband.