Ask Amy: Father embarrasses family on social media

Dear Amy: My father is a stubborn man. He has a lot of energy and many strong opinions. We do not have a close relationship. He has recently retired and now spends much of his time on social media, posting long-winded political rants and engaging in emotional arguments with anyone who dares to comment on his posts.

These "conversations," unsurprisingly, often devolve into name-calling and petty insults.

I am disgusted by this highly public airing of false information and closed-minded views. It was getting to the point that merely opening the social media app was giving me anxiety, with the anticipation of a new bigoted diatribe from my father.

I deactivated my account, and I've never felt better!

My immediate family continues to feel mortified by his behavior and this has led to some awkward family gatherings. I recently looked at my father's social media account on my husband's phone, which I immediately regretted, as his behavior seems to have gotten even worse. I'm afraid to discuss this directly with him, due to his short temper and the high likelihood that he will share our conversation publicly on social media. I want to keep our family matters private.