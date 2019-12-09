Ask Amy: Family tradition creeps out new wife

Dear Amy: I am a newlywed. The holiday season is upon us, and I'm trying to coordinate between families and also get myself into the spirit.

However, there is one tradition my husband's family has that I don't understand. I'm not sure how I can fit into this tradition.

Ever since they were children, on Christmas morning, "the kids" (my husband and his now-adult sister) would come down the stairs to open gifts, and their father would video-record it.

Well, we are 26 now, and both siblings live on their own outside of the house, but my in-laws still think we should do this tradition.

I tried to bring this up to them, saying that we won't even be at their home on Christmas morning, but they brushed it off, saying, "We can do it when you come over at 2 o'clock."

I know it is hard to see your kids grow up, but I did marry their son this year. My husband and I live in our own home about 20 minutes away and visit regularly.

Last year, I was not included in this tradition because I was still "the girlfriend." This year, even if they ask, I'm not sure I want to be included.