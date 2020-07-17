Ask Amy: Even friendly dogs a poisonous issue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Amy: I have a severe general allergy to poison ivy. If the tiniest amount of the poison ivy urushiol oil touches any part of me I will break out with hundreds of small but itchy, blisters. These blisters cover my body (not just where I’ve come in contact). Without a steroid prescription from my doctor it can take months for a breakout to clear up.

My problem is that I like to hike on trails that have been cleared of poison ivy, but frequently the areas off the side have poison ivy. I stay on the trail, so this isn’t a problem, but people love to bring their dogs, and if their dogs go off the trail, come in contact with poison ivy, and then touch me, it results in hundreds of blisters, doctors appointments, costs, medication and misery. Because of this, I try to be proactive.

I’ll say: "Please, don't let your dog touch me, I have allergies."

They say: "Oh, don't worry he is friendly."

I say: "I don't care. I can't touch your dog."

Then the person gets mad or acts insulted -- or worse, they let the dog jump all over me.