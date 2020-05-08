Ask Amy: Estranged husband must cut knot

You have already left your wife, and perhaps you should complete the process by legally dissolving your very long marriage. Will this hurt her? Probably. Will she blame you for her hurt? Definitely.

Given what you describe about your affair partner and her tight family, she may choose to stay in her marriage.

Many huge life choices boil down to the tension inherent in the need to live in relationship to others -- and yet not be controlled by them.

I would never want to judge or deny any two good people a beautiful late life love. But to conduct your relationship with integrity, you will both have to make some tough choices, understanding that your choices will hurt some other people.

Dear Amy: I suppose everyone reacts to the stress of this pandemic in different ways, but I am finding myself very annoyed and resentful -- even hurt -- by the way that "friends" and relatives are coming out of the woodwork to call, email or text, wanting to be in touch.

I even got a message yesterday from a woman I haven't seen or heard from since high school (55 years ago) wanting to "catch up." These are the same people who could never be bothered to respond to cards, calls, emails in the past because their lives were "so busy."