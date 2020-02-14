Ask Amy: Estranged dad angling for introduction

If so, how do I say something like this?

-- Broken Home Woes

Dear Broken Home: Anyone can ask you for anything. But your father's request does not necessitate that you grant his wish.

You could say to him, "Umm, Dad, honestly, I'm not ready to open up my family to you. I'll let you know if I change my mind, but for now -- no."

Do your mother and stepfather know that you are in touch with him? Being transparent about this might help you all to get on the same page. Tell them, "You two raised me. You are my kids' grandparents. You are my family. But dad calls me two or three times a year, and I want you to know that he has been in touch. I worry that you will think I'm being disloyal by being in touch, but that is not my intention."

You are not "supposed" to hate your father -- or anyone. If your mother and stepfather imply or impose this requirement, then they are not parenting you well.