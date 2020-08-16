Ask Amy: Essential worker feels forgotten

Those on unemployment are facing a financial cliff and a lot of uncertainty, as their government benefits run out. They don’t have what you have: Steady employment doing work you love, and the ability to provide for yourself and your family in the longer term. Many of the strangers you encounter each day wish they could say they were “essential.” You know that you are, and I hope you feel “seen” in the way you deserve to be.

Regarding your experience and your perceptions of the current state of the world, I think it’s more important than ever for all of us to be gentle toward others, and with ourselves. Please, don’t judge others in a way that you don’t want to be judged.

Dear Amy: I have recently had a lot of success selling some items on eBay.

My friend now wants me to sell some things for her.

I told her that I would be glad to come to her home, help her set up an account, take photos, help her write the descriptions, etc.

We are both in our 60s, so I thought I could show her what I have learned. No, she wants me to do it all. Her excuse is that she doesn’t have a computer now, but she has an iPad with Wi-Fi. She tells me she doesn’t trust the internet.

What do you suggest I do? — eBay Seller