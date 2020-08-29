Ask Amy: Engagement brings on family snark

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Amy: Recently I have become engaged to a wonderful man. We have had our share of ups and downs in our 10-year relationship.

That aside, now that we are engaged, he wants a huge wedding, while I do not. I believe a big wedding is a lot of thankless work for greedy slobs on both sides of the family.

I am estranged from my immediate family, so there would be an awkward and empty place in the proceedings where my family might be if things were different.

He knows I am estranged, (gladly so, especially from my mother, who is highly toxic), but he is still stuck on the idea of a huge wedding.

How can I explain my side without being snide or cruel? — Don’t Want a Big Fat Wedding

Dear Don’t Want: Well, in describing your situation to me you have been both snide and cruel, and cruel so unless you can walk back that “greedy slobs on both sides” comment, you two might have a bigger (and much more important) problem than negotiating the size of your wedding.