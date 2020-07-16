Ask Amy: Elder wonders why kids are around

He drowns out any opposing conversation. The host and hostess are silent during these episodes.

This situation is extremely unpleasant and ruins the evening because everyone feels extremely uncomfortable.

How do you suggest we handle these events and/or this person? We are considering declining future invitations, even though we enjoy the rest of the group.

Frustrated

Dear Frustrated: I’m not sure why none of the other 11 adults at the table don’t step in to ask “Jon” to display courteous and adult behavior.

We parents are forever telling our children to stand tall against bullies, and yet here you are saying you would stay home rather than ask someone you are dining with to change his tone and convey even minimal manners.

One or both of the hosts should step in when this is happening to say, “Jon, you’re a guest here. Please lower your voice, and I’d appreciate it if you didn’t insult people at our table.”