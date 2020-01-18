Ask Amy: Don't throw away old love letters

What do you think I should do?

-- Conflicted

Dear Conflicted: Do NOT throw out these letters and photos. Contact the woman's son, accurately describe what you have and offer to send the collection to him.

I detect an undercurrent of scandal or embarrassment over this collection. I fail to see why you are hesitating. Your uncle and his correspondent were young people who loved one another. Their tender story is beautiful and universal.

As far as I can tell, there was no taboo to their love affair. These letters -- and especially the photos -- would most likely be treasures to her family members.

Dear Amy: Should I be concerned that my boyfriend's (female) work friend, whom he would only see twice a year at conferences (and has recently gotten divorced), is driving four hours to visit our town? She says she wants us all to go to dinner.

Here is the problem: We live in a very small and unassuming place. No one ever just vacations here. It's obvious to me that she's coming to town just to see my boyfriend.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He is oblivious and says I'm being jealous. He and I have a very solid relationship. Am I just being crazy?

-- Jealous?