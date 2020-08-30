Ask Amy: DNA test reveals mistaken identity

Here's my dilemma. I have two siblings, but he is only leaving everything to ME! My siblings know about this. He told me he chose me because for the last decade (and more) my wife has remembered to send him a Christmas card, and my siblings have not.

My mom (my father died) says I NEED to split everything equally three ways, OR ELSE!

My wife says I should do what I want and maybe not be so "forthcoming,” concerning what is going on.

What do you think? — J

Dear J: I’m with your wife. She is obviously the more thoughtful of the two of you, and you should pay attention to her.

You are agreeing to take on a huge responsibility regarding your uncle’s life. This man’s life is in your hands, and you owe it to him to do your very best to see to his needs for the rest of his life. You should set up a meeting with your uncle and his lawyer.

Your uncle’s savings should be used to pay for his care. This can be very expensive. If there is any money left after his death, then you will have earned it.

Rise to this challenge. Take it seriously. Do a good job. And do not discuss this with your mother.