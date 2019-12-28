Ask Amy: Distraught daughter worries about mom

My response is usually to grudgingly help if I have the time, or an "I don't know, sorry" if I don't know or don't feel like answering.

I'm torn between being a team player and being a tattletale. While I don't mind helping out when I can, I honestly feel his questions are directed to me too frequently. Sometimes he finds the answer himself only a few minutes after sending me the question, which makes me feel like I'm his first option and that he doesn't care if he wastes my time.

Should I pretend I don't know the answers and hope this discourages him, while keeping the peace, or do I need to be assertive and tell him he should be asking our boss these questions instead?

-- Not Your Google

Dear Not Your Google: You should speak to your colleague. Tell him, "I'm happy to help you out from time to time, but you should try your hardest to find the answer on your own before asking me. If you feel you need more training, I assume our supervisor would help."

In terms of your temptation to tattle, "Charles bugs me by asking too many work-related questions" might backfire.