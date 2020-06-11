Ask Amy: Distance, disease rattle relationship

If he wanted to be emotionally intimate with you, he would answer your questions honestly, risking a conversation he obviously does not want to have. Instead, he would rather communicate with his local friends and keep you in the dark.

You cannot keep him safe. You can only try your hardest to keep yourself safe. The coronavirus is not the only virus you risk contracting if you physically reunite with your boyfriend. (Always practice safe sex and get tested for STDs.)

I hope you will find someone geographically and ethically closer to you. Your West Coast guy does not sound like a good bet for a long-term, serious, loving and monogamous relationship, which sounds like what you ultimately want.

Dear Amy: My in-laws want to see my 2-year-old daughter.

Due to COVID-19, my husband and I said we would bring her to their house if the visit was outside.

My mother-in-law is in poor health, has dialysis and was recently in the hospital and rehab. We want to keep her — and us — safe.

She declined this option and said maybe another time.

My husband has never really said no to her during the 16 years we’ve been together. This is weighing on him.