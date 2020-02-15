Ask Amy: Daughter-in-law tired of all the baby talk

Dear Amy: I have an out-of-town guest visiting for a few weeks, both for work and relaxation.

It was an unplanned visit, and she has been very accommodating to scheduled activities I had prior to her arrival. We have a lot of fun together, and I'm including her in as many activities as possible.

I have been invited to an Oscar Night party, and she will still be in town during that weekend.

I would like to include her in my plans, as she doesn't have anything else to do that night.

I asked the host if I could bring a plus one to the gathering. The host replied that it was a small group and they would prefer not to entertain an extra.

Well, now what do I do? I can see the situation from all sides. The host shouldn't feel obligated to include another guest, and I shouldn't be expected to cancel. But I also feel bad that my guest has nothing to do that night.

What would be a good way to handle this situation, and similar ones in the future?

-- Good Host