Ask Amy: Cuddling child worries father

He is employed, and he treats my daughter well, and she loves him, but almost everyone he encounters does not like him.

I don't think he does anything to elevate her or make her better, and I am convinced that she would be better off without him.

I am afraid to intervene because I don't want her to have to choose between him and me, and yet I feel like I should say something.

I made a mistake marrying her mother, and I wish my parents had intervened when I was her age. Do you have any advice for me?

-- Concerned Dad

Dear Dad: If you lay an ultimatum at your daughter's feet and force her to choose between you and her boyfriend, she will "choose" him, I assure you. Despite your current and retrospective take on the matter, you would have done the same at her age.

I agree with you that this relationship doesn't sound ideal, although according to you he treats your daughter and the rest of the family well.

This person's function in your daughter's life is not to elevate and make her "better." She should elevate herself and strive to be her best self.