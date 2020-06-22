Ask Amy: COVID isolation taking toll on wife

My friends who have stronger personalities can "get away" with being rude or selfish. But whenever I do something selfish or rude, no one hesitates to let me know. My mom used to say about me with a laugh: "'Clara' is so nice, but everyone's always mad at her."

I care so much about being perceived as nice and fair, that I am unfair to myself. I have this irrational fear of anyone ever getting angry with me. Do you have tips for emotional strength, and learning to be less considerate?

Too Nice

Dear Too Nice: In human relationships, being less available often makes people respect you more. It’s counterintuitive, but it’s true.

I think you overextend yourself for others because you are worried that if you don’t, you might disappear. And that if you disappeared, you might not be missed. This insecurity makes you a target for more aggressive people.

Being kind and loving starts with how you treat yourself. You don’t have to go around confronting people (that’s not your style), but you do need to set limits, retreat if you don’t like the way you are being treated, and if someone is a jerk – reconsider whether it is worth being friends with them at all.