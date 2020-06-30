Ask Amy: COVID doctors wary of wedding

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Amy: My fiancé and I are both doctors in a mid-sized American city. We are regularly caring for COVID patients and recognize that we are high-risk to be potential vectors. We've spent the last several months being absolutely horrified by this disease and shocked that some don't seem to be taking it seriously.

My fiancé’s family lives in a different state, where his sister is supposed to get married next month. Despite our frequently voiced discomfort, the current plan is for a 95-person wedding -- grandparents and all! -- with absolutely no COVID precautions at all in his parents’ backyard (outside, at least, but their home will be open to anyone). Masks and physical distancing are not on the table; they say they "can't control what people do" and that things have "gone back to normal" where they are.

In a nutshell, they get their news from far more conservative sources than we do, don't know people who have been sick and don't think it can happen to them.

Obviously, in an ideal world we could talk this out and end up with a wedding that would at least feel a little more responsible. The only concession has been that they've said they will understand if we feel like we can't come.