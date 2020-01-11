Ask Amy: Change in faith, change in friends

Dear Amy: "Caroline" has been a dear friend since we were teens 35 years ago. We both came from very religious, conservative families and have always shared the same beliefs -- until now.

Over the last five years, my way of life has changed a lot. For many reasons, I no longer attend church or believe in her religion. I defend equality rights that she views as sinful, and I even cuss and have a beer on occasion. It has been a long and liberating journey for me.

I have not explicitly told Caroline that I've changed. I only see her once a year. I realize that I am not what she thinks I am.

Perhaps I'm being a coward, but I just don't want to discuss this with her. I know she will be disappointed, judgmental and try to evangelize to me. She is smart and very good at debating and has a quick answer for everything. Sadly, I stink at that, even when I feel very strongly that I'm right.

She is going to visit me in a few months. Is it necessary to have a conversation with her? If so, do you have any advice on how to have this conversation?

-- Losing My Religion

Dear Losing: One of the many benefits of adulthood is that adults get to change.