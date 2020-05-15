Ask Amy: Brother's rantings have consequences

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Amy: About a month ago, at the start of the pandemic restrictions in our area, I was talking with my brother by phone and he voiced concern about my husband's work, which he believed might expose our mother to the COVID virus.

She lives close by, and we visit one another quite often. My husband, although an essential worker, has little to no contact with others while he works. He always showers and puts his clothes in the laundry whenever he gets home, before he greets me or the children.

My brother, believing that these efforts weren't enough, proceeded to shout at me at the top of his lungs, accursing me of everything from not caring about our mother's health to not listening to him.

My husband and kids were in the next room, so I told him I would talk to him later when he calmed down, and then I hung up.

For the next three days he sent aggressive and threatening texts and emails; eventually I blocked his number.

My mother's view is that "this is just how he communicates." She wants me to let it go.

I'm fine with letting it go, but that doesn't mean I want to continue to communicate with him. This is not the first time he has done this.