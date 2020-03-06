Ask Amy: Brother's cheating complicates life

Because there is a baby in the picture, the stakes are different now, and you might give your wonderful brother a "heads up" by telling him, "I just want you to know that the next time I find out you're cheating, I'm not going to keep your secret for you." You could also say to the woman, "My brother has a history of cheating on his partners. I hope he behaves differently with you."

Unfortunately, this does not keep you out of the tidal wave of drama -- it means you would be surfing on the first wave. And -- I assure you -- if you tell a woman your brother is cheating on her, she could find a way to blame you (or "hate" you), anyway.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Plant your family flag with this baby, and assume that at some point your brother will cheat. If you want (or feel forced) to declare your loyalty in order to maintain a close relationship with the child and its mother, you might say to him, "Um ... this time, I choose her."

Dear Amy: A few months ago, I offered to my 45-year-old niece our home for her wedding. This will be her third wedding and his second.

What I thought was going to be an afternoon ceremony with 50 attendees has turned into an evening ceremony with 90, followed by an outdoor party with a DJ and loud music into the wee hours.