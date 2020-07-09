Ask Amy: Boyfriend wants shave, not marriage

However, their needs are now very different, as the older one is starting med school.

With exorbitant tuition and housing costs, she will need family support for at least four more years to help keep her debt down.

Her sister will soon complete her undergrad degree and does not plan to continue her education at this time.

It has been our intent to help both girls as long as they are in school, but this will create a vastly different amount of money needed by each. Another relative plans to give them an equal dollar amount in order to remain fair to both.

Are both of our views equally valid, or is it unfair for us to give one girl so much more?

Doting Aunt and Uncle

Dear Doting: In my opinion, both of your positions are valid – because you are all adults, it is your money, and you have the right to spend it as you wish.

You have decided to support your nieces throughout their higher education. Both women know this and presumably if your younger niece chooses to go to grad school at some point in the future, you would consider granting her some financial support at that time.