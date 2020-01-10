Ask Amy: Almost ex-wife wants to warn others

Dear Amy: My "very charming" psychopath/personality-disordered, almost ex-husband has found his next victim -- his first girlfriend from college.

It has been over 30 years since she dumped him in college, and she has likely forgotten the reasons behind their breakup.

He is using his fake-charm to lure her into a long-distance relationship and will trap her through marriage, etc. with financial attachments. This is how he got, trapped and messed me up with lies and a life of chaos.

Should I forewarn her of patterns to expect so that she's not fooled like I was?

-- Soon-to-be-Ex

Dear Soon-to-be: You might as well try to warn this woman about what she is in for, but you should expect to be ignored, disregarded or criticized.

If delivering this warning would put your own legal separation/divorce proceedings or child custody at risk, do NOT do it.