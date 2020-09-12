 Skip to main content
American Life in Poetry
Lovers of poetry will be pleased to learn that Louisiana State University Press has just published Pulitzer Prize winner Henry Taylor’s new and selected poems, This Tilted World is Where I Live. Some of his finest poems are longer than the space this column permits, but here’s a shorter one that will give you a taste. Taylor lives in New Mexico.

Art and Life

In the Portland Museum of Art’s snack bar

one July morning, a young woman worked

at the board that lists the specials of the day.

From her little stepladder she leaned in

with various colored chalks, using both point

and edge, adjusting with her fingertips,

experimenting with size and color, print

and script, once or twice stepping down and back,

then homing in on what was to be solved.

The whole thing might have taken her ten minutes.

At last she moved a little farther back

to see how what she’d done had changed the room,

while we, who had the good luck to be there

at the beginning of her day, beheld

the change she couldn’t know that she had wrought

merely by how her red hair caught the light.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

